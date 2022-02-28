ILLUMINATION Writing Academy
Becoming Myself: A Journey Through Healing, Writing, & Living by Dr Bronce Rice
The 2nd curated story on ILLUMINATION Writing and Reading Academy
May 18
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
and
Dr. Bronce Rice
29
17
Will Substack Face Enshittification?
Why Some Readers and Writers Think "Substack Is Too Good to Be True"
Published on ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network
•
May 9
April 2025
The First Curated Story at ILLUMINATION Writing & Reading Academy
"In August 2024, I Made a Decision that Changed Everything" by Yana G.Y.: A boosted story on Substack.com
Apr 29
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
and
Yana G.Y.
30
21
Submission Guidelines for ILLUMINATION Writing & Reading Academy
An introduction to our first public publication on Substack with initial guidelines for contributing writers
Apr 28
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
63
19
ILLUMINATION Writing Academy Opens Its Doors to Writers as our First Community Publication
Writers can now publish their own stories approved by our editors and curators
Apr 17
•
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
59
18
February 2022
Welcome to Illumination Writing Academy & Reading Club for Freelance Writers
A community publication featuring educational and inspiring content from established writers and best-selling Substack authors
Feb 28, 2022
•
ILLUMINATION
,
ILLUMINATION Curators
,
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
,
Aiden MC
,
Britni Pepper
,
Sylvain Zyssman
,
Lawson Wallace
,
Sobaan Saeed
,
Brooklyn Grace Muse
,
Joanie Adams
,
Dr. Adam Tabriz
,
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng
,
Dr Mike Broadly
,
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
,
Dr Albert Jones
,
Technology Editor
,
Sriram Yaladandi
,
Dr Ashish Juneja, PhD
,
Dr. Bronce Rice
,
Svyatoslav Biryulin
,
David Mokotoff, MD
,
Douglas Kwon
,
Jerry Keszka
,
Annelise Lords
,
Sana Uqaili
,
Dr. K. P. V. Rao
,
Bill Petro
, and
Magdalena Ponurska
38
11
ILLUMINATION Writing Academy Coming Soon
A community publication featuring educational and inspiring content from established writers and best-selling Substack authors
Feb 28, 2022
•
ILLUMINATION
5
