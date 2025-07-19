ILLUMINATION Writing Academy

ILLUMINATION Writing Academy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aiden MC's avatar
Aiden MC
1d

I truly enjoyed this inspiring story by Dr Mokotoff. I have curated many of his stories on Medium and most of them got boosted for good reasons. As a content curator, your Writing Academy concept resonates well with me and I will support it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr Mike Broadly's avatar
Dr Mike Broadly
1d

Wonderful story! I have known David for a while and always enjoy his stories and newsletters. Thank you for curating his lovely story. I loved this one too, speaking directly to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ILLUMINATION
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture