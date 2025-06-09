Links to versions for Medium followers and our community blogs

Dear readers, as part of Pride Month, I had the pleasure of speaking with Bear Kosik, a thoughtful writer, playwright, producer, performer, and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, whose creative contributions span essays, poetry, fiction, and musical theatre as a polymath.

Our conversation touches on his rich personal history, writing values, and his latest collaboration with composer Lani Madland — Cowfolk: The Gay Rodeo Musical. This exceptional cabaret performance, featuring twelve original songs, will take place tomorrow, June 9, 2025, at 54 Below in New York City.

I wanted to share Bear’s voice and vision with you, not only to spotlight this meaningful event but also to honor the stories that remind us why representation, authenticity, and art still matter deeply.

Bear has been a valued contributor to my publications for years, consistently offering thoughtful and original stories that speak to our discerning readers.

I founded the ILLUMINATION publications on the principles of diversity, inclusion, and equality, creating a space where underrepresented writers, including those from minority communities, can share their voices and be heard within a genuinely supportive environment.

In my community, we are comfortable agreeing to disagree. That, to me, reflects the heart of democracy.

Let’s Meet Bear Kosik 🏳️‍🌈

Hi Bear, t ell us a bit about your background.

Hi Dr Yildiz, thank you for this opportunity. It's a pleasure to chat with you and be part of your wonderful Illumination community.

I was identified as mathematically and verbally gifted when I was 14 years old in a study created by a professor of psychology at Johns Hopkins University. This led to my participation in a college-level writing course when I was 15 and the completion of high school at 16. I enrolled at Hopkins in the International Studies program and then the Political Science graduate program.

After teaching political science for a few years, I attended law school and practiced law for four years. I left that in 1995 to become a student success specialist at several institutions, until I was harassed out of my last job in 2013.

After determining I was unemployable, I decided to begin my writing career. My undergraduate fiction professor had offered to get me started when I was 18, but I lacked the confidence I knew I needed to face rejection and difficulties making money.

Throughout my other careers, I was fortunate to have people who honed my writing skills. Also, I had varied experiences and knowledge to draw upon. I have been active as a writer since 2015.

What do health and well-being mean to you?

I was raised by parents who fostered independence in their children, including autonomy in healthcare matters and maintaining our well-being.

While I haven’t always made the best choices in diet and activities, I have always known the consequences, good or bad.

I am proactive in treating chronic conditions, although some of those issues resist treatment. With seven diagnosed disabilities, I rely on medication, meditation, and mindfulness to reduce their impact on my health and well-being.

What are your hobbies, or what excites or entertains you?

Gardening, traveling, cooking, raising orchids, cacti, and succulents, reading (news, essays, history, and plays), attending live theater, exercising, responding to prompts on Facebook, and completing jigsaw puzzles keep me amused and stimulated. I enjoy using color pencils to complete pre-printed designs, but haven’t done that in a while.

What are the top three books that affected your life?

The Gospels, The Dao-de-Jing, and Boys & Sex.

Can you tell us about your involvement in Cowfolk: The Gay Rodeo Musical and what it means to you?

June is Gay Pride Month in the USA, regardless of what the occupant of the White House thinks. My contribution to the celebration in New York City is the presentation of twelve songs from Queer Cowfolk, the musical I wrote with composer Lani Madland, at 54 Below in NYC, 9:30 p.m. on Monday, June 9.

What makes Cowfolk unique among musicals?

The cabaret show Cowfolk: The Gay Rodeo Musical includes songs that illuminate experiences and perspectives on relationships in the LGBTQ community. What stands out is that this is the only musical in which every character is from that community.

Why do you believe Pride Month and celebrations like it are important?

I have never grasped the logic of designating a Father’s Day or Mother’s Day. My filial obligations exist every day of the year. I don’t need to be reminded that I ought to cherish the people who gave me life.

On the other hand, I clearly see why designating a month to remember Black history or celebrate gay pride is essential to our shared culture.

Bigotry arises from ignorance. These celebrations educate those who want to know more about their neighbors and colleagues.

How has your sense of identity and upbringing shaped how you navigate the world and express yourself through your work?

I identified as gay in 1977 when I was 16. My parents modeled lives lived genuinely. They never commented on the intrinsic characteristics of others. It was natural for me to never hide my sexual orientation, but also to never come out. After all, I never met anyone who felt it necessary to proclaim they were a heterosexual.

How do you feel about sharing your work with a live audience?

For Lani and me, presenting our songs to an in-person audience marks a huge step in our journey. We know from the reception of the music from others that we have twelve fantastic numbers. We hope that folks will find out for themselves.

Where can people attend or watch the show?

Tickets for the show at 54 Below and livestreaming are available at 54below.org/calendar.

Now, let’s talk about your writing. Why do you write on Medium?

I found the platform by accident. I wasn’t writing much long-form work, and I always enjoyed writing essays. In addition, I started on Medium at a time when I was experiencing situational depression. I tend to write poetry when I am depressed.

Do you write on other platforms like Substack? If so, how do you find them?

I haven’t done much original writing on Substack because I’m not used to going there. It’s difficult to change when I am comfortable where I am already producing work.

What are your values as a writer?

I want to be honest, open, genuine, mostly positive, educational, thought-provoking, and engaging.

How do you connect with your readers?

What readers? No matter what platform or format I use, I seldom see evidence of people reading my work. The exception is comments I leave on the articles created by others. My observations tend to be contentious and provocative.

Why did you join ILLUMINATION, and how do you find it so far?

I joined because I read a few items that intrigued me, and I admired the diversity of the community involved in maintaining it. People have been kind in publishing my work and encouraging me to be more productive.

What are your top five stories that you want to share with your audience and why?

I chose two essays about my thoughts on names, two describing who I am, and one on a topic that needs to be explained over and over until people start to see what the problem truly is.

What are the success factors for you as a writer?

Being published, so I have a record of my thoughts. Aside from that, I haven’t been successful. It would be great if people read my work and responded. It would be nice to earn money.

What do you recommend to the new writers?

Only write about what you know or can effectively research. Learn to write in as many formats as you can. Always have at least three works in progress to avoid writer’s block periods.

Once you have read works in your formats and genres for a while and understand the basics of what makes a piece good, stop reading unless someone requests that you read their work or if you truly enjoy reading enough to spend the time doing it instead of writing and doing things that will give you true life experiences.

What are your plans as a writer or as a professional?

I want to continue to address the serious consequences of the last election in the USA and the reasons for the outcome, see my musicals and plays developed for professional theater productions, shoot several short films I have written, and complete full-length scripts I have started for film and stage.

Many thanks to Bear for allocating his precious time for this conversation. Considering how busy he has been rehearsing for this event, I deeply appreciate his participation in this interview, giving us a glimpse of his life. You can connect with Bear on LinkedIn and the ILLUMINATION Slack workspace. If you don’t have access to Slack, you can request an invitation via this link. It is free, secure, and moderated.

