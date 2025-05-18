Here is a copy of this story for readers on Medium.

Dear Friends, happy weekend! I announced the ILLUMINATION Writing and Reading Academy two weeks ago

. Many readers found the story eye-opening and inspiring. Although we received many submissions from contributing writers, I decided to give a short break and formulate our delivery through this first public publication, obtained from our loyal readers.

While publishing valuable pieces on this unique publication can be worthwhile, we also don’t want to overwhelm our readers with frequent emails.

So, my initial plan is to publish daily on the web without mailing. Then, we will only send one weekly or fortnightly newsletter with the curated list of published stories on the web version, giving multiple options to our readers. I understand that not every story, no matter how high-quality, impactful, or compelling it may be to some, will resonate with everyone.

For details of this new public publication and to be a contributor, please review our draft submission guidelines on Substack or on Medium.

Today, we present an inspiring story about health and well-being that can relate to everyone. This valuable story was submitted by

our founding member, an experienced healthcare professional, and an ardent supporter of our ILLUMINATION community on Substack and Medium.

Becoming Myself: A Journey Through Healing, Writing, and Living

By

Image courtesy of Dr Bronce Rice

My journey into the world of healing and writing has been anything but linear. I often say I'm a psychoanalyst and psychologist by nature and by training, but that only tells part of the story.

After completing my psychoanalytic training at the Western New England Institute for Psychoanalysis (WNEIP) and my postdoctoral work at Yale University, the University of Michigan, and the Detroit Psychiatric Institute, I spent the next 25 years helping individuals explore their well-being, understand their behavior patterns and recognize the silent repetitions that shape our lives.

In many ways, I’ve come to believe that healing is less about eliminating struggle and more about noticing the patterns we live in and learning to relate to them differently.

Outside of work, my life is built around simple pleasures — hiking, local coffee shops, hidden bookstores, art, and music. Nature, especially the mountains, has been a companion since my twenties. More recently, my cat TomTom, a once-feral soul who found his way to me, has taught me invaluable lessons about patience, kindness, and responsibility — and, as my mother would add with a smile, about ongoing "child development."

Healing is not a distant ideal for me — it’s a daily practice, often messy and nonlinear. Some days, healing looks like quiet moments on a trail, a simple meal shared with someone I love, or a quick catnap after a long day. Other times, it’s about sitting still with discomfort — sometimes in solitude, sometimes across from my own therapist, Mel — trusting that even in the murky places, something meaningful is taking root. These small rituals of presence weave themselves into the fabric of my life, much like writing and clinical work do.

Trauma work, especially early in my career, was both deeply rewarding and profoundly humbling. Working alongside children and adults living with complex mental health needs and later with trauma survivors at a PTSD clinic taught me the necessity of patience, compassion, and — most importantly — boundaries.

As a young therapist, I believed it was my duty to save everyone. Burnout quickly taught me otherwise. Now, I work from a holistic lens, respecting the interplay between mental and physical health and knowing that healing asks us not to be a savior, but for steady, present care for our clients and for ourselves.

In my clinical approach, I remain rooted in classical psychoanalytic theory — yes, on occasion, I still use the couch! But I’m increasingly eclectic in spirit and mindset. I draw from cognitive behavioral therapy, Jungian shadow work, and functional health strategies. I’m less concerned with fitting neatly into any one school of thought and more devoted to meeting people where they are, using whatever tools best serve their healing.

Empowering others is a process I continue to learn alongside my clients. Healing, I believe, is relational: it begins in how we relate to ourselves. I live by the principle "physician, heal thyself," regularly examining my own patterns, resilience, and self-care. The therapeutic relationship, at its best, is a collaboration — a shared inquiry into what helps us live more meaningfully, more fully, even amidst life’s inevitable struggles.

My path to becoming a therapist was shaped early. Raised by a pastor, I grew up with two non-negotiables: education and service to others. I even became a priest for a time before realizing my vocation was not to save souls, but to sit with minds — to accompany people in the messy, profound work of becoming themselves.

Maintaining my own well-being, while helping others navigate theirs, requires daily care: early mornings with espresso and writing, exercise, meditation, nature walks, healthy eating (despite my stubborn sweet tooth), and ongoing therapy. I’ve learned to honor boundaries, prioritize sleep, and — perhaps most importantly — practice what I preach, however imperfectly.

Books have been lifelong companions in this journey. The Catcher in the Rye taught me early about the ache of alienation and the search for meaning. Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance showed me the value of integrating the sane and the struggling parts of the self. And Freud’s Civilization and Its Discontents continues to shape how I think about the tension between belonging and individuality — a tension I live daily, both personally and professionally.

Writing became a natural extension of my work and inner life. I write on LinkedIn, Medium, and now Substack, drawn by the simplicity of sharing personal stories and professional reflections with a broader community. In many ways, writing mirrors my work in therapy: inviting people to listen more deeply to themselves, without censorship, and find the threads that connect us.

Substack, especially, feels like a home for the next chapter of my work. Through my newsletter, The Wellbeing Equation, I explore how mental, emotional, and physical health intersect, and how we can design lives rooted in care, awareness, and meaning. Publishing my book of the same name — and growing my newsletter community — are goals I’m slowly, steadily pursuing.

As a writer, my deepest value is authenticity. I strive to express the emotional and intellectual depth of human experience — the unseen joys, sorrows, doubts, and dreams that shape us beneath the surface. Success, for me, isn’t just about readership or recognition; it’s about creating work that resonates, deepens our awareness of how our minds move, and fosters a higher quality of living.

And like healing, writing is rarely linear. It moves forward, circles back, and ultimately carries us somewhere we didn't expect.

Joining the Illumination community was a pivotal step in this direction. I was searching for guidance — how to present myself, how to connect meaningfully online — and found not only expertise, but kindness, humility, and vision in Dr. Mehmet Yildiz. His generosity and leadership have been a light, helping me (and many others) walk more confidently into the unfamiliar landscape of digital writing.

To newer writers, I offer this: let your mind flow like a river. Write what lives within you, without fear of imperfection. The world needs real stories more than it needs polished words. Begin where you are, with pen, with paper, with honesty, and trust that the path will open as you walk it.

I would also say this: living well, writing well, and healing well are not separate acts. They are threads woven together in the daily work of being present, paying attention, and daring to believe that our lives, even in their unfinishedness, have meaning worth sharing.

As for me, the road ahead is still unfolding: publishing The Wellbeing Equation, continuing my second book On Becoming Alive, deepening my work in clinical healing, meeting kindred spirits here, and building a community of readers and fellow travelers.

If life has taught me anything, it’s that beginnings rarely look like beginnings — they slip in softly, unnoticed at first, then slowly gather weight, asking us to return to ourselves with courage, humility, and compassion.

And so, I begin again — bowing to the journey, and to all those walking alongside me.

