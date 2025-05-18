ILLUMINATION Writing Academy

Aiden MC
1d

I always gain insights and new perspectives from the stories of Dr Rice on Medium and Substack. This is another inspiring one. Thank you for curating this exceptional story. I enjoyed it very much. I think daily publishing and weekly newsletters linking the curated stories might be more feasible in the long run. I am open to suggestions as a content curator of this publication.

Dr Mike Broadly
1d

I have been following Dr Rice for a while and everything he says resonates with me. Sometimes I think that he is reading my mind. This is a terrific intro from his own voice. Regarding the frequency, I personally want to receive one curated post daily but I know it might not be practical on Substack due to its nature. As an avid reader, I read at least 50 stories on Medium from my own health and science publication and others I support. Thank you for leading this great project. I am grateful to be part of this community.

