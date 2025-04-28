Medium readers can find a copy of this post here and provide feedback for improvement.

Welcome to the first post from our first public publication on Substack. This is a historical moment for our community. This innovative pilot project delights, excites, and gives me hope. Thank you for being part of our joyful and supportive community, which will create wonders with camaraderie, collaboration, and meaningful engagement. I established this community based on principles of diversity, inclusion, and equality; therefore, we have become a powerful and united community.

Over the past six years, I have dedicated considerable effort to building a writing and reading community on Medium, which has been highly successful. It all started with my first publication, ILLUMINATION, which then branched out to 16 other publications, all of which we brought under the umbrella of ILLUMINATION Integrated Publications. Over 36,000 writers joined as contributors, hundreds of volunteer editors, and 250,000+ followers.

Our publications have become a source of knowledge and inspiration for countless readers, and some have even used Illumination as their front pages. Others have asked me to create an app for Illumination, which I plan to develop next year.

In August 2024, I made the difficult decision to close ILLUMINATION-Curated, a publication that has been near and dear to my heart. It was a moment filled with mixed emotions, tears not just of sadness for what we were leaving behind but also of joy for what shows lay ahead for our brilliant writers and loyal readers.

Change is essential for our survival, growth, and ultimately thriving. Sometimes, making tough decisions is necessary to pave the way for more meaningful, satisfying, and lasting pleasures in this short lifetime.

Creators need to learn to market and confidently sell their products and services while delighting and educating their readers. There is no shame in marketing and sales. It is part of every profession. Unfortunately, the writing community suffers from perception issues, as their work is often undermined and they are expected to provide content for free without compensation. This is not a sustainable model in this economic climate.

Medium has been an excellent platform for many writers and a great source of information for readers. It remains a valuable platform for beginners to hone their skills and an effective tool for established writers if used correctly. However, it is no longer the sole economically viable platform for freelance writers.

Creators need to diversify their content to remain competitive in the market. Readers also struggle to find meaningful content, as most established writers have left the platform, and others typically post low-impact and secondhand information gathered from the web or AI tools. Both writers and readers need new platforms to satisfy their writing and reading needs.

Keeping this fact in mind, since June 2024, I have heavily focused on another platform, Substack, which is currently the most creator-friendly platform, offering uncensored and valuable content to readers. Writers can integrate Substack with Medium and other platforms. The leadership of Substack wants their creators to be successful, as their success ultimately determines the platform's success.

Based on my research survey, I noticed that 46% of writers want to use both platforms to gain a competitive advantage. We will support this goal through our new publications and publishing policies, which I will articulate in upcoming posts.

When I conducted a poll in our community in 2024, I found that 46% of our contributors consider both Substack and Medium their joint platform, 42% use Substack as their sole platform, and 12% consider Medium as their primary platform. Here is the graphical representation of the poll.

So this new publication will serve the needs of 88% of our contributors. This finding inspired me to establish this publication as a pilot in 2025, which we will scale into a full-service offering in 2026 and beyond.

Introduction to ILLUMINATION Writing & Reading Academy on Substack

In this post, I will outline the new draft submission guidelines for our first public publication, ILLUMINATION Writing & Reading Academy on Substack, which I initiated last week and introduced in a story.

I designed the ILLUMINATION Writing Academy to be a discovery platform, as the most challenging aspect for new writers is finding an audience. Every platform, including Medium and Substack, can be a lonely place for beginners without a supportive community. Therefore, I established ILLUMINATION in 2020, which has alleviated the pain of writers over the last five years.

ILLUMINATION helped thousands of new writers find their voice safely, gain an audience, and helped high achievers grow their writing businesses. It gave me absolute pleasure to see thousands of happy writers and readers. However, scaling our publications on Medium is currently very limited.

Although Medium is a significant writing platform, it currently has around one million members. However, Substack now has over five million paying members, and its growth has been exponential since 2023.

For example, it took me six years to gain around 1,000 loyal subscribers on Medium, but on Substack, I achieved 168,000 subscribers in just eight months with less effort and time. I still write on Medium for the intangible benefits I explained earlier, as seen in this story. I also want to continue our community on Medium as it is dear to my heart.

I have closely followed the evolution of content development, dissemination, and marketing over the last four decades. I listened to writers’ struggles and celebrated those who achieve their goals. I combined the ups and downs to establish our growth strategy for creators, freelance writers, and content startups seeking to scale their writing businesses while delighting their audiences.

The media landscape is rapidly shifting towards more personalized, subscription-based models. As traditional media faces challenges with funding, resulting in low-quality content, personal newsletters from professionals have emerged as a preferred method for readers seeking niche, valuable, and high-quality content.

Writers who adapt to this trend are more likely to thrive in the future as the demand for specialized and uncensored content continues to grow. Nobody wants to consume biased content with a hidden agenda from companies or governments.

From a financial perspective, it is almost impossible for most established writers on Medium to earn more than $1,000. However, it is possible to earn a six- or even seven-figure income through an extensive mailing list and compelling newsletters delighting premium customers on platforms like Substack, Beehiiv, Kit, or others. Among them, Substack is the easiest and most lucrative currently.

This is not a guess, as I met hundreds of bestsellers on Substack, including those earning over a million yearly since 2023. I also conversed with readers who don’t care about paying for valuable and accurate information. Many readers are not interested in the 'all-you-can-eat' type of content delivery, such as on Medium. Some readers are happy to pay the premium price for information and insights they need. I will write a comprehensive story about it, reflecting my research and analysis.

Substack or any other mailing or newsletter platform is not a guaranteed get-rich-quick scheme for creators. They require a significant upfront investment and consistent effort, like any profession. It takes six years for a medical doctor to start earning an income and paying years of student debt. I spent 25 years on my formal education.

Unless you write for a hobby or pleasure, writing is a business. If you don’t approach it like a business, earning from writing is impossible, as what you offer will not satisfy the needs of readers. Even the household figures approach it like a business with a customer (reader) focus, as the market is very competitive.

While writing stories and articles is valuable, turning them into informative, educational, and insightful newsletters is a strategic path for writers to achieve financial freedom. Medium is an excellent platform for gaining initial visibility. However, Substack is emerging as a powerful tool to help writers reach their strategic goals and provide readers with high-quality content that makes them happy and satisfied.

Why I Established ILLUMINATION Writing Academy

I designed the ILLUMINATION Writing Academy for three purposes in mind. The first one is making the writers part of a community to feel good and gain visibility. The second is serving as an educational and inspirational resource. The third is to offer low-cost marketing support, as freelance writers need to market their content to earn income.

Learning about newsletter writing is essential for every freelance writer to delight their readers, and its importance for the future cannot be overstated. Newsletters offer a direct line to your audience, free from the algorithms that dominate social media platforms and offer biased and censored content.

When readers subscribe to your newsletter, they invite you directly into their inbox, creating a personal and engaged connection. This direct access ensures that your content reaches your audience consistently without interference from third-party platforms. I explained them in my recent book, Substack for Avid Readers.

Unlike social media, where content is subject to the ever-changing rules due to political shifts and platform algorithms, mailing lists with newsletters allow writers to maintain ownership of their audience and content.

Newsletters offer a powerful avenue for monetization. Subscription models, sponsored content, and premium offerings enable freelance writers to generate income directly from their audience. As readers increasingly value curated, quality content, newsletters become a viable way for freelance writers to sustain their careers and achieve financial independence.

Mailing lists and newsletters can help writers establish and grow their personal and professional brands. By consistently delivering valuable content that solves reader problems, writers can establish themselves as experts in their niche, thereby building credibility and trust with their audience. This reputation can lead to opportunities beyond the newsletter, including coaching, speaking engagements, book deals, and professional collaborations.

The creative freedom that compelling newsletters provide is a significant advantage. Writers can experiment with different styles, topics, and formats, tailoring their newsletters to the preferences of their audience. This flexibility brings innovation and keeps readers engaged with fresh, valuable, compelling, uncensored, and diverse content. We will offer over 100 different topics, as we do on ILLUMINATION, to appeal to a broad audience.

Newsletters offer a unique feedback loop. Subscribers can respond directly to your content, offering valuable insights, fresh ideas, and encouragement for growth. This meaningful interaction can help you better understand your audience, refine your content, and promote a sense of community, which are critical success factors for freelance writers.

For writers looking to diversify their income, tailored newsletters on niche topics are excellent tools. Beyond subscriptions, newsletters can be leveraged for affiliate marketing, business partnerships, and selling products or services. This diversification is crucial in a rapidly changing digital economy, as it provides multiple avenues for financial stability.

As newsletters continue to gain popularity, writers who master this tool and expand their mailing lists will be well-positioned for future opportunities. Whether launching a new product, writing a book, or expanding into other media, having a mailing list with a loyal newsletter audience can be a powerful launchpad.

In summary, learning newsletter writing is an investment in your future as a freelance writer. There is no better medium at this stage. Newsletters offer a platform for creativity, direct connection with your audience, and monetization, making it an essential skill in the rapidly evolving world of digital content development, distribution, marketing, and sales.

Fundamental Requirements for Publishing

We will transfer our editorial and curation experience gained on Medium to this new Substack publication. In brief, the following four policies are non-negotiable on both Medium and Substack.

What We Will Publish on ILLUMINATION Writing & Reading Academy on Substack

This eclectic publication will accept stories from any topic as long as the content adds value to the readers and is written within ethical boundaries, meeting our flexible guidelines.

We will accept any style and format that serves your needs and aspirations while informing, educating, entertaining, and inspiring your readers.

In the first few months, we will publish one curated story per day to avoid overwhelming our readers. We will post weekly and monthly newsletters through the ILLUMINATION library, linking the stories published in that week and month.

Of course, not every content will resonate with every type of reader, but variety can create vitality. Reader preferences are dynamic and evolving. A reader who might not like a topic now might like it in the future.

Here are the principles we will adhere to while curating content from member writers of the ILLUMINATION Writing Academy.

1. Deliver Authentic, Creative, Varied, and Valuable Content

Offer readers original work that brings genuine value through authenticity, creativity, variety, and practical insights. Readers don’t want second hand information that they can find via Google search. 2. Write with Clarity, Brevity, Simplicity, and Impact

Use clear, concise, and straightforward language to ensure your message is powerful and easy to understand. 3. Ground Your Content in Evidence and Rigorous Research

Support your writing with solid evidence, credible sources, images, charts, anecdotes from your circles, and careful research to build trust and credibility. 4. Uphold Integrity by Writing Honestly and Transparently

Present information truthfully, avoiding exaggeration, misleading statements, or deceptive practices. Do you believe in what you write? 5. Submit Clean, Error-Free Work through Careful Self-Editing or Peer Review

Respect our editors’ time by thoroughly self-editing your work for grammar, structure, and flow before submission. We can further enhance them through our editorial services. 6. Organize Your Content for Easy Navigation and Readability

Structure your writing clearly, format it properly, and enhance it with relevant images when appropriate to create a smooth and engaging reader experience. 7. Engage the Reader Thoughtfully

Write in a way that invites reflection, learning, or action. Aim to connect with readers emotionally, intellectually, socally, or spiritually rather than merely informing them. 8. Respect Word Count (1000–2000) and Relevance

Stay within the recommended word limits and ensure every part of your submission serves a clear purpose for the reader. Avoid fluff and excessive reptations unless needed. 9. Proper Attribution and Respect for Intellectual Property

Cite any sources, quotes, or inspirations properly to maintain respect for original work of others and avoid plagiarism.

Unlike our Medium publications, this Substack publication will focus solely on quality and value, rather than quantity. In fact, during this pilot phase, we will publish a maximum of one story per member writer per month and scale it out in 2026 based on what we learn during the process. If the pilot is successful, we will explore ways to compensate writers for their published stories in 2026.

I designed this publication to address the biggest challenge for freelance writers: finding initial subscribers who will support their growth.

The primary purpose of this publication for writers during the pilot is not to earn income from their published stories on this public platform, but to showcase their best content with clear calls to action (CTAs) to attract readers and gain subscribers for their Substack publications or other resources from our extensive network.

Published stories will be promoted across multiple channels, including our community blogs, and each author will have a dedicated landing page on our platforms to increase their mailing list. I previously highlighted the importance of landing pages for freelance writers, book authors, and content startups in a separate story. I invited all our writers to be guest bloggers on my website, allowing them to create backlinks to their resources.

To be an author for ILLUMINATION Writing & Reading Academy, you can subscribe to either Tier 2 or Tier 3 of our Substack Mastery Boost Pilot program, which brings many additional growth opportunities. For those who can’t afford Tier 2 or 3, I will create an exception.

Writer inquiries and applications for the ILLUMINATION Writing Academy can be made using the writer registration portal at https://illumination-curated.com

We have received over 100 submissions since last week, following my announcement on Substack and Medium. Among them, we have chosen around 10 stories which we will start publishing tomorrow onwards.

The first is a valuable story written by

as it can educate and inspire beginners. Yana,

, has become a bestselling Substack author from our community in 2024, without being a celebrity or having extensive followers on Medium or other platforms. Her unique strategy and hard work are valuable to share with the community as an educational and inspirational source.

Now, after Yana, we have many more high achievers, and I will feature them through the ILLUMINATION Writing Academy and ILLUMINATION Book Club on Substack. I will also cross-post them to my personal publications for my audience for further visibility.

If you are a writer, you are welcome to join my Medium publications by sending a request via this link. I support 36K writers who contribute to my publications on this platform. You can contact me via my website when you need help or guidance.

If you are a new writer on Medium, you might check out my writing list to find some helpful stories for your education. Here are the submission guidelines for our Medium publications:

If you are a freelancer or have a startup to scale, I offer a Substack Mastery Boost Pilot initiative and a low-cost coaching service via Patreon for freelance writers, book authors, and content entrepreneurs. I worked as a science and technology consultant for 42 years, helped startups with content marketing strategies, and authored over 40 books. I will open a chat channel for members of this network soon.

My new book, Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration, will be globally published on 30 April 2025 and will be available in many bookstores in digital, paperback, and audio formats. I will also upload all chapters to my Content Marketing Strategy Insights on Substack. It is 384 pages with 63 chapters reflecting my 40+ years of experience, helping me gain 700,000+ subscribers.

Thank you for reading my perspectives. I wish you a healthy and happy life.

