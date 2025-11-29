This story, written by Keith-Williams, was curated for the reader of ILLUMINATION Writing and Reading Academy on Substack

Accepting my Justice Award in 2010. Pictured from left to right: Gareth, Mark Holden, and me

Discover how to lead your peers and create meaningful change without formal authority. This personal story shares lessons on persuasion, empathy, and the commitment needed to overcome institutional resistance.

I sat in the audience at the Department of Justice Victorian Courts and Tribunal’s Award Ceremony. I must admit, I was quite surprised when the award presenter stepped on stage. It was Mark Holden.

Mark’s hair was now grey, but I instantly recognised him as a famous 1970s pop star. He also appeared on TV as an eccentric Australian Idol judge. At the time (2010), I didn’t know his primary focus was on his career as a barrister. He had finished his famous run as a judge on Australian Idol three years earlier.

Mark explained how he had taken up the challenge of judicial work. He recently qualified for this role. I thought, “Well, that’s a far different occupation compared to being a pop star and musical judge.”

Mark told us how privileged he felt to be presenting these awards. He then introduced various court representatives and started presenting them with their awards.

I listened intently. Each court representative related their stories about the many court projects. They shared successes that had occurred that year.

Suddenly, I heard my name announced over the loudspeaker. The call also included my co-worker, Gareth Sambrook, who was the Supreme Court HR Project Officer. Mark asked us both to step up to the stage. I was totally surprised!

Gareth went first and collected his award from Mark. Then it was my turn...

The award felt surprisingly heavy. It was a glass plaque with a picture of ‘Our Lady of Justice’ and the year 2010. The Justice Award bore my name in bold capital letters.

Mark handed me a certificate with glass framing. It featured crisp engravings. The certificate recognised my “commitment to innovation and collaboration.” The Supreme Court presented me with this award for delivering 21st-century learning and development programmes. I felt so proud, almost teary.

The bright lights of the stage illuminated us as I stood beside my colleague and friend, Gareth. I heard a pleasant hum of polite applause, and several people came up to take our photo. Congratulatory cheers were coming from the audience.

But as I stood there, my mind drifted away from the ceremony. The focus shifted back to the quiet offices, tense meetings, and late nights. Those were the places where the real work had happened.

The award was for spearheading the launch of a new eLearning platform for the Victorian Courts. But that’s just the official story. For me, it was a memento from a two-year campaign. The campaign targeted the most powerful and invisible force in any large organisation. This force is known as “the way things have always been done.”

This is a story for every person who has fought for an idea they believed in. It shows how true leadership isn’t about your title. Instead, it’s about your conviction to make change happen.

Key Takeaways

Change is a human problem : resistance to new ideas is rarely about the idea itself. It’s about fear, habit, and a perceived loss of control.

Lead with Empathy, Not Logic: Empathy in leadership is essential; you can’t win hearts and minds with a spreadsheet. True persuasion comes from understanding the concerns of others and addressing them directly.

Start Small to Win Big: A strategy of incremental growth via a small, successful prototype is more powerful than a hundred-page proposal. It makes the abstract tangible and turns sceptics into champions.

Your Title Doesn’t Define Your Influence: Real leadership is not about command. It’s about commitment, collaboration, and the courage to champion a better way.

The Wall of “We’ve Always Done It This Way”

When I first joined the Victorian Courts and Tribunals, it was still part of the Department of Justice. At that time, back in 2009, training was a physical object.

We kept our so-called ‘training’ in heavy, dusty binders.

We’d pull busy people from critical work for tedious, all-day sessions just to review static procedures.

Our ‘system’ was a sleeping giant. It functioned, but it was slow and rigid. Our busy work in the courts completely outpaced the nature of our ‘system.’

IT training was a similar affair.

The IT manuals contained hours’ worth of detailed information about computers and software programmes. They explained how to carry out certain court functions. They also detailed how to create judicial orders in the CLMS system. Additionally, they covered security and email protocols.

Despite their intended use by court staff, different outdated versions of these resources sat unused on many shelves and cabinets.

Training was ‘ad hoc,’ happened early in the morning (before court duties commenced) and lasted about an hour.

Attendees were often required elsewhere in the courts on the morning of the session, leading to frequent cancellations.

Onboarding procedures and court introduction tours for new employees were important and mandatory. Senior staff members completed the induction, based on the new employee’s job role. Along with filling out the required paperwork, the HR manager handled the HR-related tasks.

The onboarding procedures took up a lot of time for those responsible.

The court introduction tours also consumed a significant amount of time.

Explaining HR processes and procedures to new employees took valuable time away from the HR manager.

Although I was responsible for some of this training, I saw how time-consuming it was for others involved. I kept thinking, “There has got to be a better way.”

A few years earlier, the court staff had become accustomed to using their CLMS system. But this had come at a cost. The introduction of that computer system had consumed a significant amount of time and energy.

As time went on, I proposed the idea of turning some of this ‘training’ into online learning content.

At that time, my manager believed that my idea demonstrated innovation. He wanted me to shift my role. The focus would change from Senior IT Training and Development Officer. The new focus would be more on ‘online content creation.’

My role was to help usher in a new approach. My role also included thinking about how to introduce a centralised, cloud-based eLearning environment to house this online learning content. In this environment, staff learned what they needed when they needed it.

Remember, the year was 2009.

Today, words like “cloud”, and “on-demand” are part of our daily vocabulary.

Back then, those concepts felt strange and airy. They sounded abstract at best and insecure.

Upon initiating my stakeholder management rounds and suggesting the shift to online learning, I encountered more than just resistance. A wall of well-meaning, deeply ingrained inertia greeted me.

“How can we trust a system we can’t physically see?” one registry manager asked, genuinely concerned.

“Our people are used to having a manual they can hold,” the IT officer explained patiently.

“I’m not sure our staff have the digital skills for this,” was a common refrain.

The unspoken sentiment was deafening: This sounds like a solution looking for a problem.

The Illusion of a Technology Problem

For a few weeks, I tried to fight logic with logic.

I created presentations with flowcharts.

I drafted documents outlining the cost savings and efficiency gains.

I spoke about “SCORM compliance” and “server uptime.”

Every argument I made was rational, data-driven, and completely ineffective.

The wall remained unmoving.

The breakthrough occurred during a particularly frustrating meeting. I was explaining the benefits of asynchronous learning. A senior registry clerk interrupted me. The clerk interrupted me not with an objection, but rather with a simple statement.

“I just worry it will be another complicated thing we have to learn.”

In that moment, I saw it. The issue wasn’t a technology problem. It was a human problem.

Their resistance wasn’t about the cloud. It was about change.

It wasn’t about the software. It was about feeling overwhelmed.

It wasn’t about my idea.

Their workload, their comfort, and their fear of falling behind were the key factors.

I had been trying to win an argument. I needed to start a conversation.

My Only Tools: Questions and a Prototype

I had to completely rebuild my approach to leading change. I had no formal authority to mandate anything. My only tools were persuasion, demonstration, and a quiet confidence that my efforts genuinely helped people.

My background wasn’t just in technology; it was in instructional design—the art of making the complex simple.

This was the ultimate instructional design challenge, as I realised.

My “commitment” was born in that moment of realisation. It wasn’t a project deliverable. It was a personal, gut feeling that this mission was important.

The assignment wasn’t about teaching software application use in training sessions.

It was about empowering a court clerk in a regional office to get vital training without a three-hour commute.

It was about giving a new hire the confidence to do their job from day one.

It was about respecting our colleagues’ time and intelligence.

So, I threw out my old presentations. I stopped talking about technology. I started asking questions, and I started listening.

And then, I started building.

I found a few willing colleagues—my “coalition of the willing”—, and we created two tiny prototypes.

We didn’t try to build the whole system. We took one common, naggingly tricky procedure and built a single, ten-minute interactive module.

Additionally, we developed a small segment of a tour of the Supreme Court. This segment was part of the onboarding process for new hires.

They were visual. They were simple. They solved two small problems perfectly.

From Scepticism to Sponsorship: The Human Tipping Point

I didn’t show our little modules to a large, sceptical committee. Doing that would have been a risky move.

Instead, I took them on a roadshow.

I went to the people who would use them.

I sat with them individually at their desks. I said, “I’ve been working on something that will help with the ‘Form 22b’ headache and the court inductions.” Can you spare ten minutes to try them?”

I watched their faces. I saw hesitation melt into curiosity. I saw curiosity turn into a quiet “aha” moment. This wasn’t a threat; it was a helper. This wasn’t an abstract corporate initiative; the prototype eLearning modules were practical tools.

Word started to spread. One of the tiny prototypes became my Trojan horse.

One of my biggest sceptics was a manager. He saw his team using a small segment of a tour of the Supreme Court. He then asked,

“Can you build one of these for our onboarding process?”

That was the pivotal moment. The conversation shifted from “Why should we do this?” to “How can we do more of this?”

The rest of the project was still hard work, but it was different. It was work fuelled by team collaboration.

I wrote guides, not as technical manuals, but as simple, one-page invitations.

I advised senior management, not with technical specs, but with stories of user success.

I was no longer just an “Online Learning Specialist.” I was a translator and a coach.

I became a champion for a new way of working. I achieved this because I’d learned to put empathy at the centre of corporate innovation.

Wrapping Up

By the time the full platform officially launched, it wasn’t my project anymore. It belonged to everyone.

Holding that Justice Award, I finally understood. The plaque celebrated a commitment to innovation, but the innovation was never the technology.

The real breakthrough was recognising something important. Overcoming resistance is about connecting with the human being on the other side of the table.

True leadership isn’t about having the authority to command. It’s about having the empathy to understand. It’s also about the curiosity to ask better questions and the commitment to serve the people you’re trying to help.

The award sits on a shelf now, but that lesson is something I carry with me every single day.

