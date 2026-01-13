This interview was conducted by Dr Mehmet Yildiz chief editor of ILLUMINATION Integrated Publications on Medium, Substack, and Patreon. It was also published on Medium and Digitalmehmet Content Ecosystem for further distribution.

Image courtesy of Gary L. Fretwell

Dear Subscribers,

Today, I would like to introduce a writer who is relatively new to this platform, yet deeply seasoned in his craft. With more than four decades of experience in writing, speaking, education, and coaching across international settings, his voice carries both intellectual depth and lived wisdom.

It was a genuine pleasure for me to sit down with my collaborator, Gary L. Fretwell, who generously devoted time and care to this thoughtful and comprehensive conversation.

Some readers may find the piece longer than usual, yet its length reflects the richness of a seven-decade life shaped by purpose, discipline, and sustained contribution. At 72, Gary continues to produce meaningful work and create impact well beyond conventional expectations.

As we had a lot in common, when I invited Gary to join the ILLUMINATION community, he accepted with generosity and purpose. Since then, he has contributed thoughtfully and engaged in meaningful conversations that enrich the community as a whole.

Gary has also become a founding member of the Substack Mastery Boost Program, bringing his experience, curiosity, and collaborative spirit into its early foundation.

I chose to keep this story at its current length because it brings together seventy-two years of lived experience and insight into a form that can be absorbed in under thirty minutes. Reducing it further would risk losing the nuance, context, and wisdom that give the conversation its meaning. This is depth presented with distilled intention, not excess.

I believe this interview offers insight, perspective, and quiet inspiration for anyone reflecting on growth, purpose, and the possibilities that continue to unfold at every stage of life. Here is the link for non-members.

Hi Gary, thank you for your valuable time. Let’s start with the highlights of your background.

Hi Dr Yildiz, thank you for this opportunity. It is a great pleasure to be part of your inspiring community and the privilege to converse with you daily through your Slack workspace. I am very grateful for your support.

For over four decades, my life was defined by the relentless pursuit of organizational excellence. As a “transformational change agent” in the world of Higher Education, I navigated the boardrooms and campuses of almost 1,000 institutions across the globe. My mission was to use data, rapport, and strategy to turn turbulent organizations into thriving success stories.

Most of my professional life was spent at the intersection of psychology and complex systems:

The “Face” of the Field: At Ruffalo Noel Levitz , I served as Senior Vice President and Principal, overseeing a period where we saw 300% revenue growth . I was on a plane nearly every week, delivering over 100 keynotes a year and co-authoring Strategic Enrollment Planning — the foundational text for the industry.

Institutional Impact: From breaking 100-year enrollment records at Millsaps College to having a leadership award named in my honor at Tulane University, I learned that “rapport” is the most powerful currency in any organization.

Despite the accolades and the scale of my corporate reach, I eventually reached a point of profound reflection. This transition is what brought me to Medium and your ILLUMINATOIN community. I realized that for 40 years, I had often confused my job with my soul.

Today, my writing focuses on the “Human Strategic Plan.” I take the rigorous tools I used to save universities — data-informed decision-making, tactical planning, and change management — and apply them to the most important organization of all: the self. I write for those who are navigating their own “turbulent times” and looking for a bridge between where they are and who they are

Now residing in the high desert of Prescott, Arizona, my leadership has taken on a local, hands-on dimension. As President of the Board for Prescott Meals on Wheels, I apply my decades of executive experience to ensure that our community’s most vulnerable are cared for. It is perhaps the most rewarding “re-organization” of my career.

I join your community as a student of the human condition. I believe that whether you are leading a university or leading your own life, the secret lies in the gift of rapport, kindness, and authenticity with others and with yourself.

What do health and well-being mean to you, Gary?

At 72, health is the non-negotiable engine that powers my purpose. It is the primary reason I can manage the responsibilities of board leadership and the rigors of creative writing.

My approach is disciplined: I engage in cardio and weight lifting at least five days a week, I attempt to eat in a healthy manner, and I meditate daily.

To me, well-being is the ultimate “Human Strategic Plan.” It is the physical and mental prerequisite for a life of impact. Without a relentless focus on health, we cannot show up fully for our communities. It is our most vital investment.

What are your hobbies, or what excites or entertains you?

My life is built on a foundation of intentional habits that nourish the mind, body, and spirit, a philosophy I call ‘integrated vitality.’ I am a voracious consumer of information, reading between 100 and 120 books a year, along with countless articles; this constant flow of new ideas is the fuel for my consulting and writing.

To maintain the high energy required for my work, I am a dedicated exercise enthusiast — some might say an ‘addict’ — who finds clarity through hiking, biking, and rigorous daily movement. I balance this outward energy with internal reflection through meditation and the creative outlets of painting and drawing.

Ultimately, these personal disciplines empower my commitment to community service, ensuring that I have the physical and mental capacity to give back meaningfully to others every single day.

Also, one of the greatest joys in my life is to play with my golden retrievers and also a spirited card game.

What are the top books affected your life?

I’ve always believed that a life well-lived is one of constant motion, intellectually, physically, and spiritually. My ‘hobbies’ are the pillars of what I call Integrated Vitality.

I am a voracious reader, moving through 100 to 120 books a year. While I consume a vast range of topics, five specific works have fundamentally anchored my life:

· The Bible: My spiritual North Star and foundation for service. · Meditations by Marcus Aurelius: A daily masterclass in Stoic resilience and leadership. · The Art of Helping by Robert Carkhuff: This shaped my professional approach to empathy and human development. · The Missing Link by Sydney Banks: Which beautifully unifies our psychological and spiritual natures. · Flow by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi: The definitive guide to finding joy and ‘optimal experience’ in everything we do.

How about your own books? Please introduce them to us.

My writing is born out of forty years of observing human behavior and organizational dynamics. I don’t just want to inspire readers; I want to give them the tools to navigate life’s biggest transitions with joy and purpose. Here is a summary of how my three books work together to do just that:

1. The Magic of a Moment This is my ‘philosophy of life’ in book form. Drawing on my background in psychology and decades of storytelling, it explores the idea that our lives aren’t defined by grand milestones, but by how we show up in the small, seemingly ordinary moments. It’s a guide to reclaiming your time, recognizing the beauty in the ‘now,’ and living with contagious enthusiasm. It also reminds us all the importance of mentoring and giving back to those around us. It was my first book and became a #1 International Best Seller on Amazon.

2. Embracing Retirement: Discovering Your Fulfilling Second Act Retirement is one of the most significant psychological shifts a person can face. Too often, people plan for the financial side of retirement but neglect the purpose side. This book serves as a roadmap for that transition. It’s designed to help individuals move beyond their professional identity to discover a ‘second act’ filled with passion, community service, and physical vitality.

3. Unlocking the Magic: A Daily Journal I believe that transformation requires practice, not just reading. This journal is the practical companion to my first two books. It provides a structured space for daily reflection, gratitude, and intentional planning. It is the bridge between theory and action, helping users turn the ‘Magic of a Moment’ into a consistent, daily habit

Why do you write on Medium?

Honestly, Medium has become a bit of a second home for me. I’ve never been a fan of the 140-character limits of some social media platforms, and I really don’t think sharing pictures of what I ate for lunch is particularly helpful.

For years, my wife told me that I should share the knowledge and wisdom I’ve amassed throughout my life through my writing and speaking. I looked for many outlets for this expression of ideas, and Medium offered the perfect platform to do so. I wrote on the platform for about a year, just occasionally sharing a series of thoughts and reflections — but about three months ago, I made a firm commitment to almost daily writing. My goal is to provide an authentic voice for my readers and to be transparent about my own challenges in the struggle to make the most of every moment.

With that personal mission in mind, there are three specific ‘whys’ that move me to write daily:

· To Distill Wisdom into Action: As I said earlier, I read extensively and have spent over four decades in the ‘lab’ of higher education and organizational development. I write to take those t thousands of pages of theory and distill them into actionable, story-rich insights for the person who doesn’t may not have taken the time or had the time or life experience to find this knowledge. · To Combat the ‘Drift’: Most people live their lives on autopilot. My writing is designed to wake readers up to ‘The Magic of a Moment’ — helping them replace passive ‘drifting’ with intentional, high-energy living. · To Bridge the Gap Between Knowing and Doing: Because of my background in psychology, I know that insight without action is just information. I write to provide a ‘Missing Link,’ giving readers the practical, psychological tools to actually change their habits, their health, and their mindset.”

Do you write on other platforms like Substack? If so, how do you find them?

Up to this point, I haven’t ventured far into other social platforms. I prefer depth over ‘noise,’ so I typically point my readers directly to my website or my daily reflections on Medium. However, I’m excited about the next phase of my digital journey.

In terms of where to find my work, my digital hub is garyfretwell.com, which serves as the archive for my thoughts and a gateway to my books. Currently, I have three titles available, but the creative well is far from dry. I have four new books in process and nearly ready for publication, each continuing my exploration of purpose, transition, and the psychology of thriving.

This year, I’ve committed to becoming a student of Substack. I intend to learn as much as I can about the platform and begin developing a dedicated initiative there in earnest.

I’m drawn to Substack because it aligns with my desire for longer-form, meaningful discourse without the distractions of traditional social media. It will allow me to build a more direct, intimate connection with a community of like-minded individuals who, like me, are looking to unlock the magic in their daily lives. Your Substack Mastery book series has been very helpful in guiding my journey on this platform.

What are your values as a writer?

To me, writing is not a performance; it is a form of stewardship. After over four decades in psychology and organizational development, and as an insatiable student of the human condition, I view the act of putting pen to paper (or fingers to keys) as a sacred responsibility to move people from ‘the drift’ into ‘the magic.’

My values as a writer are anchored in five core pillars:

1. Radical Authenticity over ‘The Persona’ I believe a writer’s greatest tool is their own humanity. My wife’s encouragement for me to share my voice wasn’t just about sharing what I know, but about sharing who I am. In my daily writing on Medium, I value transparency. I don’t write from a pedestal; I write from the trenches of the daily struggle to stay present. If I am writing about ‘The Magic of a Moment,’ I am also writing about the moments I’ve missed and the lessons learned in the reclaiming. 2. The Stewardship of Distilled Wisdom I feel a deep obligation to act as a bridge. We live in an age of information overload but a deficit of wisdom. I value the ‘distillation process’ — taking the complex psychological theories of Carkhuff, the Stoic resilience of Marcus Aurelius, and the ‘Flow’ of Csikszentmihalyi, and refining them into something a reader can use. If a piece of writing doesn’t offer a practical handhold for a better life, I haven’t done my job. 3. Integrated Vitality (Mind-Body-Spirit Unity) I do not believe the mind can thrive if the body is neglected. As an exercise ‘addict’ and avid hiker, my writing is fueled by movement. I value the ‘Kinetic Connection’ — the idea that the best insights often come not while sitting at a desk, but while on a bike or a trail. My value as a writer is to promote a holistic excellence where physical health, mental clarity, and spiritual reflection (through meditation and art) are seen as a single, inseparable unit. 4. Substance over Noise In a digital world addicted to 140-character snippets and superficial updates, I value Depth. This is why I have avoided traditional social media and why I am moving toward Substack. My value is to provide a ‘second home’ for the reader — a place where we can bypass the ‘lunch photos’ of life and dive straight into the questions that matter: How do we find joy in retirement? How do we lead with compassion? How do we ignite action in our communities? 5. Service as the Ultimate ‘Why’ Finally, my writing is an extension of my work with Prescott Meals on Wheels. It is an act of service. Whether I am writing a daily journal or a deep-dive book on retirement, the driving value is Impact. I write to provide nourishment for the spirit, helping others realize that their ‘Second Act’ isn’t a withdrawal from the world, but a more profound engagement with it.”

How do you connect with your readers?

For me, connection is not about the breadth of a ‘following,’ but the depth of the resonance. Because I value substance over noise, I approach digital connection with a very specific intentionality. I can summarize them under four key points:

1 — The Daily Pulse on Medium: My primary meeting ground with my readers is Medium. This is where my commitment to almost daily writing comes to life. I view my Medium page as a ‘digital front porch’ — a place where I share the insights gleaned from my reading, my workouts, and my reflections on human experience. It is here that I can move past the superficial and engage in the kind of long-form articles that I believe truly sparks transformation. 2 — Social media as Digital Signposts: While I’m not a fan of the ‘scroll-and-forget’ culture of traditional social media, I recognize its value as a directional tool. I use LinkedIn, Facebook, and X as digital signposts. I use these platforms to point my community toward the deeper dives I’ve published on Medium or my website. For me, these platforms aren’t for sharing what I had for lunch; they are for signaling to my followers: ‘Here is a thought worth your time today.’ 3 — The Central Hub: GaryFretwell.com: Everything eventually leads back to my website, garyfretwell.com. This is the permanent home for my work, my books, and my consulting services. It’s where readers can find the ‘Intentional Living’ trilogy and stay updated on the four new books I currently have in process. 4 — An Authentic Invitation: Ultimately, I connect with my readers by being a fellow traveler. Whether it’s through a post about the psychology of retirement or a reflection on something I’ve personally experience or learned from my reading, I try to offer an authentic voice that acknowledges both the struggles and the magic of living with intention. My goal is to create a feedback loop where my readers’ insights inform my writing, and my writing offers them a practical handhold for their own journey.”

Why did you join ILLUMINATION, and how do you find it so far?

Joining ILLUMINATION has been, quite honestly, one of the greatest gifts of my writing life.

When I first committed to sharing the wisdom I’ve amassed over now over seven decades, I wasn’t just looking for a place to post articles; I was looking for a tribe. I found that in this publication. In the vast, often noisy landscape of digital media, ILLUMINATION stands out as a sanctuary for substance. It has provided me with a community of like-minded travelers — people who, like me, are navigating this path called life with a desire for growth, health, and deeper meaning.

What I value most about this publication are two things that are increasingly rare today:

· Authenticity of Voice: ILLUMINATION doesn’t ask writers to fit into a sterile, corporate mold. It encourages the raw, honest, and story-rich sharing that I believe is the only way to truly transform a reader’s perspective. · Unwavering Support: There is a palpable spirit of ‘lifting as we climb’ here. The editorial support and the engagement from fellow writers provide a level of encouragement that is vital for anyone, like me, who has recently moved into a daily writing practice.

I truly believe ILLUMINATION is a gift not just to me, but to the entire Medium ecosystem and other platforms too. It acts as a beacon for those who are tired of superficiality and are hungry for ‘Flow,’ wisdom, and connection. It has given my voice a home, and for that, I am profoundly grateful.

Who are some writers you follow on Medium or other platforms?

I follow many writers, but I’d like to highlight 5 leaders who impacted and influenced my writing, with the key reasons:

Summary of Top 5 Writers Who Influence My Journey:

1. Dr Mehmet Yildiz: As the founder of ILLUMINATION, Dr. Yildiz is a must-follow for anyone interested in the intersection of cognitive science, metabolic health, and community building. I value his ability to synthesize complex scientific data into actionable health advice. He is a master of the “distillation” process that I value so highly. I consider him my mentor and friend. 2. Ryan Holiday: While he is a global bestselling author, his presence on Medium is essential reading for me. As a student of Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, I find Ryan’s ability to modernize Stoic philosophy and apply it to the challenges of leadership and ego to be unparalleled. He is a primary example of how ancient wisdom can drive modern action. 3. Tim Denning: Tim is one of the most prolific and high-energy writers on Medium. He aligns with my “exercise addict” and “high energy” persona. He has a unique way of cutting through the noise with raw, honest, and highly practical advice on mindset, productivity, and the psychology of living a full life. 4. Dr. Benjamin Hardy: As a fellow student of psychology, I find Dr. Hardy’s work on “The Future Self” and organizational psychology to be foundational. He bridges the gap between academic research and personal transformation — a goal I share in my own books and consulting work. His writing on intentionality is the perfect companion to the “Magic of a Moment.” 5. Sinem Günel: A standout voice in the personal development space on Medium and a major contributor to the ILLUMINATION circle. She focuses on systems, habits, and building a life of intention. I value her disciplined approach to writing and growth; she represents the “Daily Practice” aspect of my Unlocking the Magic Journal.

What are your own top five stories that you want to share with your audience and why?

Here are your current top 5 stories and the “why” behind their impact:

1. You Were Never Meant to Be Self-Made Why everyone should read it: In a culture that worships the “lone wolf” and the “self-made” myth, this is a vital reality check. I remind readers that we are built for connection and that asking for help isn’t a weakness — it’s a strategy. The Depth: It reflects my work with Prescott Meals on Wheels and my 40 years+ of seeing that no institution or individual thrives in a vacuum. 2. Your Bad Mood is an Unreliable Witness: The Stoic Art of Defeating the “Thought Attack” Why everyone should read it: It offers a “mental firewall” for anyone prone to overthinking or low-quality thoughts. I blend neuroscience with Stoicism to show that our feelings aren’t always facts. The Depth: This is the practical application of Marcus Aurelius for the modern anxious mind. It teaches readers how to “close the mental tabs” before they drain their energy. 3. Stop Waiting for Your Life to Get Easier Why everyone should read it: Most people are waiting for the “hard parts” to end before they start living. I challenge them to love the fire rather than just the warmth. The Depth: It reflects my philosophy in The Magic of a Moment — reminding us that the “waiting room” of life is the destination and to give to others. 4. The Slow Death of Intimacy: Why We Choose Screens Over Souls Why everyone should read it: It addresses the modern epidemic of being “connected but alone.” I argue that we’ve maximized data transfer while strangling empathy. The Depth: It aligns with my bio as a student of human behavior, showing how technology is physically rewiring our ability to experience the “magic” of real human presence. 5. Your Job is a Role, Not a Soul: A 72-Year-Old’s Warning to the Work-Obsessed Why everyone should read it: We live in a world that asks, “What do you do?” before it asks, “Who are you? “This story is a necessary intervention for anyone — from the young executive to the person nearing retirement — who has allowed their professional title to cannibalize their personal identity. It serves as a stark, compassionate warning that when the “role” eventually ends, your “soul” must be prepared for what comes next. The Depth: This is the definitive “manifesto” of my book, Embracing Retirement. It blends my background in psychology with the hard-won wisdom of a 40-year career. It challenges the reader to perform a “Stoic audit” of their life today, ensuring they are building a foundation that doesn’t disappear when the paycheck stops.

What are the success factors for you as a writer?

This is a great question, Dr Yildiz. I asked this to other collaborators too. I will focus on the factors of this platform.

Success as a writer isn’t just about a “viral” post or a certain number of claps; it is measured by resonance — the moment a reader stops “drifting” and begins to act with intention. Based on my experience and my recent surge in daily writing, my success as a writer is driven by a very specific formula of Integrated Vitality.

Here are the five key success factors I believe define my impact:

1. Intellectual Stewardship (The Input Factor) Most writers struggle because they run out of things to say. My commitment to continuous learning provides me with an inexhaustible well of content. · Why it works: I’m not just sharing opinions; I attempt to synthesizing thousands of years of wisdom (from Marcus Aurelius to Ryan Holliday and countless others). · Success Indicator: My ability to act as a “translator,” taking complex psychological concepts and making them accessible and actionable for the everyday reader. 2. The Kinetic Connection (The Physical Engine) My “exercise addiction” — the daily workouts and my time in the gym or outside walking — is not separate from my writing; it is the catalyst for it. · Why it works: I’ve identified that my best insights happen in motion. This “mind-body” synergy prevents writer’s block and ensures my prose has the “high energy” my bio is known for. · Success Indicator: The clarity and “flow” of my writing, which reflects a mind that has been sharpened by physical exertion and nature. 3. Radical Vulnerability (The “70+ Voice”) Writing about my own struggles — admitting when I’ve confused my “role” with my “soul” — is what builds trust. · Why it works: At this stage of my life, I’m not writing to build a resume; I am writing to build a legacy. I sincerely hope my readers sense that like them, I’m a “fellow traveler” rather than a distant expert. · Success Indicator: The deep, long-form comments I receive from readers who feel “seen” by my honesty regarding aging, identity, and the struggle to stay present. 4. Substance Over Noise (The Strategic Filter) In an era of “clickbait” and “snippets”, I believe my refusal to participate in superficial social media is a competitive advantage. · Why it works: By choosing platforms like Medium and eventually Substack, I’m hopefully attracting a “high-value” audience — readers who are looking for a “second home” for deep thought rather than a quick distraction. · Success Indicator: My invitation into ILLUMINATION-Curated, signals that my work meets a high standard of quality and intellectual depth. It motivates me to dig deeper for substance and authenticity. 5. Consistency as a Spiritual Discipline My shift three months ago from “occasional reflection” to “almost daily writing” is the final piece of the puzzle. · Why it works: Writing daily is the bridge between having wisdom and sharing it. It keeps my message at the “top of mind” for my community and honors my wife’s encouragement to finally release the knowledge I’ve collected. · Success Indicator: The rapid growth of my following and the upcoming completion of four new books almost simultaneously provide proof that my creative output is gaining traction.

What do you recommend to the new writers based on your experience?

Based on my life experience of observing human behavior as well as my recent transition into daily writing, my advice for new writers isn’t about “hacks” or “algorithms.” It is about the holistic discipline of being a writer.

Here are my recommendations to new writers based on my experience, summarized under 6 key points:

1. Fuel Your Output with massive Input You cannot pour from an empty cup. Many writers fail because they try to “create” without “consuming” substance. · The Advice: Become an insatiable reader. Book and articles are where the “gold” for my writing is found. If you want to write with depth, you must read with depth. Don’t just scroll social media; feast on the thinkers who came before you. As Stephen King says, “Writers are Readers”. 2. Honor the Kinetic Connection The biggest mistake new writers make is staying chained to a desk, waiting for inspiration. · The Advice: Movement is the catalyst for “Flow.” My best ideas don’t happen at my computer; they happen when physically active. If you are stuck, get outside. Exercise isn’t a distraction from your writing; it is the engine that drives it. 3. Be a “Fellow Traveler,” Not a “Guru” Readers today are starving for authenticity and are tired of “experts” on pedestals. · The Advice: Share your struggle as much as your success. When I write about confusing my role with my soul, people responded because I was being vulnerable. Don’t be afraid to show your “scars.” People don’t want to be talked at; they want to be walked with. 4. Commit to the Discipline of the Daily Inspiration is unreliable; habit is a superpower. · The Advice: Move from “occasional reflection” to “daily practice.” As I committed to almost daily writing, and that is when the magic happened. Momentum creates clarity. Don’t wait for the “perfect moment” to write — write so that you can find the perfect moment. As Pablo Picasso famously noted, “Inspiration exists, but it has to find you working.” 5. View Writing as an Act of Service If you write only for claps or money, you will eventually burn out. · The Advice: Think of your writing as stewardship. Just as I serve with Prescott Meals on Wheels, I view my writing to provide “mental nourishment” to others. Ask yourself: How will this help a reader stop ‘drifting’ and start living? When your “Why” is service, your “How” becomes much easier. 6. Listen to Your Inner Circle Sometimes we are the last ones to see our own gift. · The Advice: Pay attention to what the people who love what you are saying. As my wife told me for years that I should share the wisdom I’ve learned. Trust those who see your potential before you do and then have the courage to put your voice into the arena. “To the new writer, I say this: Don’t just write a story — live a story worth writing. Your life, your physical activity, your meditations, and your service are the ink. The page is just where it all comes together.”

What are your plans as a writer or as a professional?

My plans are not about “winding down” — they are about gearing up. I believe I am entering my most productive season yet, transitioning from a lifetime of accumulating wisdom to a focused era of distilling and giving it away.

Here is how I am mapping out my professional and creative path:

1. The “Final Push” of the Current Portfolio My immediate priority is bringing my current works-in-progress to the world. I am intent on bringing my four books in the final stages of development to the world. · The Goal: To publish these within the next 18 months, ensuring they provide the same actionable guidance found in The Magic of a Moment and Embracing Retirement. · The Vision: Each book will act as a pillar for my philosophy of Integrated Vitality, covering topics ranging from deep psychological resilience to the mechanics of a purposeful “Second Act.” 2. Mastering the Digital “Second Home”: Substack While Medium has been a magnificent platform for finding my voice and connecting with the ILLUMINATION community, I intend to become a “student” of Substack this year. · The Initiative: I plan to launch a dedicated Substack newsletter that serves as a direct line to my most engaged readers. · The Focus: This will be a “quiet corner” of the internet — no lunch photos, no 140-character noise — just deep dives into the books I’m reading, the lessons I’m learning on the Prescott trails, and practical tools for intentional living. 3. Scaling “Integrated Vitality” Coaching Professionally, I intend to pivot my consulting and speaking to focus more specifically on Executive Transition Coaching. · The Focus: Helping high achievers navigate the “Identity Crisis” I wrote about in my curated articles. I want to help leaders ensure their soul isn’t left behind when they vacate their professional role. · Non-Profit Leadership: I will continue my commitment as Board President of Prescott Meals on Wheels, using my organizational development background to ensure our community’s most vulnerable are nourished in both body and spirit. 4. Intellectual and Physical Longevity My “hobbies” remain the engine of my professional life. I plan to maintain my pace of reading practice and my “addiction” to daily exercise. · The Practice: I see my daily workouts and meditations not as “time off,” but as the essential research and development phase of my writing. My goal is to remain a living example of the vitality I advocate for in my books. “My ultimate plan is to die ‘young’ as late as possible — staying curious, staying active, and staying in service to others until the very last moment.”

Would you like to add anything else, Gary?

Thank you Dr Yildiz! This conversation has been more than a simple exercise in reflection; it has been a profound moment of alignment. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to look back on my life and my work, and to look forward to a future filled with new words and new trails.

The process of articulating my path has galvanized my resolve to show up every day with radical authenticity. It has reaffirmed my belief that the wisdom we gain is not meant to be hoarded, but to be shared as a tool for collective impact.

My commitment to you, the reader, is to continue bridging the gap between theory and action, distilling the noise of the world into the clear, high-energy guidance you need to thrive.

Ultimately, my greatest hope is that my journey serves as a catalyst for my readers’ own discovery. We all have a unique voice and a deep, untapped potential to move from “the drift” into the light of intentional living.

May everyone who reads my work find the courage to reclaim the Magic of a Moment today, and may they recognize that it is never too late or too early to begin the most fulfilling chapter.

“Stay curious, stay active, and remember: The magic isn’t in the destination; it’s in the presence you bring to the journey.” — Gary Fretwell

