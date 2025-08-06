ILLUMINATION Writing Academy

ILLUMINATION Writing Academy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Ashish Juneja, PhD's avatar
Dr Ashish Juneja, PhD
8d

I sincerely apologize, Dr. Mehmet.

While intending to publish this piece in our public publication, I accidentally selected the curated one by mistake.

Unfortunately, I noticed it too late.

I truly admire your vision for this curated space and will be more mindful going forward.

Thank you for your understanding.

I know their is an impact on you and subscribers.

Please let me know what i can do to reduce the impact of my mistake on you and subscribers. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
8d

Hi Dr. Ashish, this was a great read. Thank you for sharing your knowledge. Our curators let me know it was accidentally published on the Writing and Reading Academy, which is reserved for curated submissions. But I have made similar publishing mishaps when I started Substack, and our kind readers have always shown understanding. I admire your willingness to support freelancers and startups, and I value your presence in our network.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 ILLUMINATION
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture