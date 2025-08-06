This article is adapted from The 4 Client Levels You Must Identify First by Dr. Ashish Juneja.

When you are in a coaching and training space, you need to speak to a prospect. Most of the time, you need to have a one-on-one discussion.

I have used the process myself and have been generating results. This process has helped me convert 4 out of every 10 prospects.

To get clients, you need to have a one-on-one discussion if it is your high-ticket product. A high ticket is generally above $1000 if you are selling your coaching and training program.

For your one-on-one discussion to be effective, check the process to have your client enrolled in the possibility.

Four Different Levels of Awareness

Level number one: He is unaware of his problem.

Level number two: He is problem-aware.

Level number three: He is solution aware.

Level number four: He is aware of the offer.

Let’s understand each level now.

Level 1 - Problem Unaware

While you are conducting a one-to-one discussion, keep this at the back of your mind. Be aware of the prospect's exact location when speaking to them.

For someone in debt now and complaining, "I don't have money, I don't have money." These are the symptoms of the problem.

He has bad money management habits.

Level 2 - Moving to Problem Aware

He needs to recognize that his outstanding debt is a result of his money management habits.

In this case, you need to make the person aware of the key points in their life. Highlight specifically what they're dealing with right now.

He needs to understand that he is in deep trouble. If he doesn't solve the problem, it will affect his life.

Make him problem-aware now.

One needs to understand the earlier case of Debt trouble. It is not normal to be in debt. He needs to take action to move beyond it; otherwise, the statement and his life will stay unchanged. "I do not have money."

He has to visualize the problem from all angles. Here, you need to ask probing questions to make him realize.

Once he is problem-aware, it is your personal responsibility as a coach to offer him help.

Once he understands the problem, he is looking for a solution.

Now he would have analyzed during your discussion:

1. What aspects of my life are affected by the problem?

2. How is this problem impacting my relationships?

I need to come out of it.

Level 3 - Moving to Solution Aware

At every stage, you need to ask probing questions.

The more he speaks, the more he will understand himself and his problem. This will make your one-on-one call better.

You ask and let him speak.

Let him handle the speaking, and you focus on listening.

Once he realizes "I need to come out of it," take him further.

You need to inform the person that there is a solution. Alternatively, tell them there is a solution.

Once the other person hears there is a solution, you need to tell them the solution.

For example, if someone is into EMI, debt, or any other issue, you need to tell that person, "Okay, there is a solution."

For example, the solution is money management coaching.

He needs to develop healthy money habits and follow a process to escape the debt trap.

Verbalize your solution and let him know that there is a solution to his problem.

This is the juncture where he is needy. He is seeking help.

You can share each step of the process. Explain how you can help him. As a coach, guide him to come out of the problem.

Share your model, system, process, or how he will see the results of implementing your solution.

Level 4 - The Final Push - Enrolling into the Possibility

This is the time for enrollment.

He then asks about the fee for the coaching program and support.

If he asks himself, this is a sign that he is open to the possibility of transformation.

Now you should help him, because he needs a push. At this point, he needs a push.

You need to push that person to help him out, because he is in deep trouble.

He might not be taking any action. He might not be doing anything. He needs a push from you.

Once you push, he is automatically enrolled in your system or the program.

This is the juncture where your confidence as a coach and your confidence in your coaching program can help him.

You can offer a refund policy/program to help him make the move.

Take a commitment from him and help me resolve the problem.

A small commitment can help him take action.

Let me know if this process helps you.

Source: This content originally appeared on Dr. Ashish Juneja’s website. Read the full article here.