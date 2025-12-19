ILLUMINATION Writing Academy

ILLUMINATION Writing Academy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mike Broadly's avatar
Dr Mike Broadly
8d

Wonderful story which touched my heart!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Albert Jones's avatar
Dr Albert Jones
8d

As a healthcare professional this story deeply resonated with me. I have a huge respect for Dr Redondo and many thanks to Dr Yildiz for curating this valuable piece. It is heartfelt and inspiring.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 ILLUMINATION · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture