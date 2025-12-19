We also published this story on Medium and featured it on our Health and Science publication led by Dr Mike Broadly. This story was curated by our chief editor, Dr Mehmet Yildiz.

In this invited story, I will give you a glimpse of my background and what inspired me to write on this platform.

I studied medicine with the hope of helping people heal, but I never imagined how personal that mission would become.

At the end of my first year in medical school, my mother was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer. She had never smoked, lived a healthy life, and still, the diagnosis came like a thunderclap. After chemotherapy failed, she passed away a year later.

That experience didn’t just shatter my world. It changed the lens through which I saw health. I began to question everything.

Why do we only treat the disease after it appears?

Why was chemotherapy the only thing they offered my mother?

Shortly after, I came across the story of Dr. Odile Fernández, a Spanish doctor who survived metastatic ovarian cancer. Unlike my mother, she introduced evidence-based integrative approaches alongside conventional treatment, and she recovered. That story sparked something powerful in me.

From that moment on, I realized that medicine couldn’t just be reactive or symptom-focused — it had to be holistic, preventive, and centered on the whole human being.

It had to go beyond treating illness to truly nurturing health — integrating body, mind, and spirit, and empowering people to thrive, not just survive.

Reclaiming Wellness for Myself

After my mother’s diagnosis, something shifted inside me. While walking through the pain of her loss, I began to search for answers beyond conventional medicine — not out of rebellion, but out of necessity. That search led me to integrative medicine: a vision of healthcare that treats the whole person, not just the symptoms.

What began as a desperate curiosity soon became a passion. I immersed myself in the science behind nutrition, mind-body medicine, emotional well-being, movement, rest, and the power of prevention.

Later, this journey became the foundation for my final thesis at medical school, which I proudly dedicated to integrative approaches in healthcare.

After my mother’s passing, I wasn’t okay. Insomnia, anxiety, and depression took hold. The only solution offered was pills, no follow-up, no emotional support, no holistic care.

So, I started applying what I was learning to myself first. Bit by bit, I began to heal. Not just physically, but emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.

Science as a Tool of Empowerment

As a STEM student and later a medical professional, science has always fascinated me. It gives me clarity and confidence, not just through answers, but through its ability to ask better questions, to challenge assumptions, to evolve, to grow.

What I find most powerful is that science, when communicated honestly and accessibly, becomes a tool of empowerment. It helps people make informed decisions, break free from confusion, and take ownership of their well-being.

In today’s world, we’re bombarded by misinformation, especially in health. Quick-fix trends, miracle cures, fear-based headlines… they often sound convincing, but they rarely hold up to evidence. And worse, they disempower people by replacing understanding with fear or false hope.

As a medical professional and writer, I see it as my responsibility to bridge the gap between complex science and everyday people. To translate data into clarity. To replace noise with truth. To guide with both rigor and empathy.

One of my favorite quotes is by Víctor Küppers: “Knowledge and skills add up, but attitude multiplies.”

And I genuinely believe that. Because no matter how much knowledge we have, it’s our mindset, our willingness to learn, to grow, and to take action, that determines how far we go.

When people understand the why behind their health, when they feel confident to question, to choose, to act — that’s when real transformation begins.

That’s the kind of medicine I believe in: not authoritative, but collaborative. Not reactive, but empowering. And science is the compass that guides it.

Why I Started Writing with a New Voice

I joined Substack because I believe that doctors must break down the walls of consultation rooms.

There are no time limits, no bureaucracy online. I can educate, connect, and support readers around the world with depth, accuracy, and warmth.

And in a world full of confusion and misinformation, our voices matter more than ever.

My Substack publication is called Zenith Within, and its name carries my core belief: That true wellness doesn’t come from outside fixes — it starts within. It emerges when we align body, mind, and spirit with intention, clarity, and care.

At Zenith Within, I guide readers toward sustainable, vibrant health through holistic, practical, science-backed strategies. My goal is simple but profound:

To show them how to not need a doctor by becoming the expert of their own well-being.

In a world flooded with conflicting advice and wellness noise, this space is your calm in the storm. Here, I cut through the myths, the marketing, and the misinformation to offer reliable, evidence-based insights that empower you to take charge of your health with confidence and joy because I don’t want them to survive but to thrive.

Now I am compiling my work in a book titled “Delicious Longevity: A Practical, Science-Based Guide to Holistic Wellness and Lasting Health through Nutrition.”

Along my journey, I asked myself:

What if people had access to simple, science-based guidance before illness strikes?

What if wellness were no longer confusing, restrictive, or overwhelming but empowering?

These questions led me to write my first book: Delicious Longevity: A Practical, Science-Based Guide to Holistic Wellness and Lasting Health through Nutrition.

It’s the book I wish my mother had a chance to read. It was the one I needed during medical school. And the one I wrote for those who feel lost in the noise of wellness trends and conflicting advice.

Blending holistic principles with cutting-edge science, this guide is filled with practical tools to help readers nourish their bodies, protect their health, and build habits that honestly last without guilt, extremes, or guesswork.

I want to highlight my values in writing with bullet points:

- Accuracy — I fact-check everything.

- Honesty — I only collaborate when it aligns with my heart.

- Accessibility — health should be understandable.

- Practicality — advice should be applicable, not just theoretical.

- Connection — my journey is about community.

Gratitude and Growth for My Fellow Writers, Readers, and the Community

When Dr Mehmet Yildiz kindly invited me to be interviewed for the ILLUMINATION Health & Wellness Network, I felt incredibly honored. But what touched me even more was his genuine kindness, unwavering support, and the generosity with which he uplifts others.

From the very beginning, Dr Mehmet made me feel seen and valued, not just as a professional, but as a person with a story worth sharing.

His encouragement went beyond the interview itself; he offered me the opportunity to rewrite it in my own words, to take ownership of my journey and express it through my own voice.

That gesture, though simple, meant the world to me. It’s a reflection of who he is, a proper connector, a leader who inspires through empathy, and someone who nurtures community with intention and heart.

I also enjoy reading books by Dr. Mehmet. I reviewed one titled Cortisol Clarity and wrote a foreword for the recent health and wellness memoir titled Ketosis + BDNF: The Healing Molecules That Saved My Life.

Joining the ILLUMINATION community on Medium and Substack has been one of the highlights of my writing journey. It’s a space that connects professionals with purpose and readers with curiosity.

Dr. Yildiz and his ILLUMINATION editors, thank you for creating this space and for being such a generous and visionary leader. It’s a true honor to be part of this network and to contribute my voice to such an inspiring movement.

My final message to fellow writers is that your voice matters. Your story matters. And it’s never too late to change direction and follow your heart, as I did when needed.

With love, meaning, and purpose,

Dr Sara Redondo, MD, MS, Founder of Zenith Within